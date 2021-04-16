BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

For the umpteenth time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said for Nigeria to achieve the desired growth, more fiscal space needs to be created through domestic revenue mobilization to pay for investments in health, education and infrastructure.

Director, African department at IMF, Abebe Aemro Selassie, made stated this yesterday at the Fund’s press briefing on Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Second, I think reforms in the energy sector are going to be paramount. The cost of doing business is very high on account of the inefficiencies in the energy sector, power supply interruptions, and the famous recourse of the use of highly inefficient and harmful generator use up and down the country.

“Again, getting power supply, getting policies to make sure that Nigeria resolves this problem once and for all, I think, is also paramount. And thirdly, macroeconomic policy calibration, things like creating deep and liquid foreign exchange markets will be important,” Selassie said.

On the regional economy, he said the next priority for Africa is to reinforce the recovery and unlock the region’s growth potential with bold and transformative reforms.

Selassie noted that these are more urgent than ever and include reforms to strengthen social protection systems, promote digitalization, improve transparency in governments, and mitigate climate change. “Delivering on these reforms, while overcoming the scarring from the crisis, will require difficult policy choices,” he added.