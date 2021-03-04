By Adegwu John, Abuja

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said that with the launching of the new technology building for the Nigeria Immigration Services, identity disguise would be impossible for criminal immigrants.

He stated this during the inauguration of a Data Communication, Command and Control Centre at the immigration headquarters in Abuja.

The minister assured that the security challenges facing the country were temporal and surmountable, pointing out that the “weakest link’’ had been the land borders and the Technology Building will play a pivotal role in control of illegal migration.

He said that the data processing centre which is aimed to monitor various land borders in Nigeria would provide real-time access to information on all migrants for effective border management output.

He added that the federal government’s visa on arrival policy does not compromise or jeopardise national security because of its documentation of all entrants and sharing of information with international security structures to ensure tight surveillance and compliance, while announcing a review period of stay from 90 days to 30 days for registration of immigrants.

He noted that to restore confidence on migrants due to allay fears of insecurity in the country, the federal government supported the technology which is anchored on modern IT-driven toward a secured borderlines in the country.

“The capability of this technology will have great impact in border management, with its satellite, connecting stations and command space, we shall see what is happening at every border where our officers are, the centre receives and gives out photographs and posting signals in real-time,” he said.

Aregbesola who reassured the ministry’s commitment to supporting the service in ensuring effective implementation of e-border management programme, said the new innovation of control border posts would make it impossible for criminal immigrants to beat the system.