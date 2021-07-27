The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites Group has on Monday warned that they have endured enough incarceration of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

A member of the Movement, Mohammed Ibrahim Gamawe gave the warning while addressing a press briefing yesterday in Kaduna.

“Our case today is a call and a reminder to the general public and particularly the people of conscience in the world of humanity, equity, and natural Justice that we have persevered and endured enough over the incarceration of our leader.

“We have tolerated enough, but we are grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the strength, morale and courage to withstand persecution and all sorts of oppressive and repressive powers exerted upon us by this government.”

Shiites Group averred that, all the charges Iabelled against Sheikh Zakzaky were the same charges filed against over 200 IMN members prosecuted by the Kaduna State Government before the State’s High Court, which eventually discharged and acquitted all the Defendants.

IMN noted that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife and instructed the federal government to pay compensation to the duo, which the government apparently defied, they said.

IMN also called on Nigerians to also seek justice for El-Zakzaky and his wife, claiming that they are innocent of the allegations.