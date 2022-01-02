Up until the drama at St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, people in the state looked forward to January 3, next year when Governor Hope Uzodimma promised to unmask the sponsors of criminality in the state.

Before then, the state government had repeatedly accused political leaders of being the masterminds of the deteriorating security situation in the state.

Imo, a hitherto peaceful state, has, for the past three years, been engulfed in an intense security crisis leading to wanton attacks on security personnel and traditional rulers.

However shortly before the drama at the church premises, a video had circulated on social media where a suspect alleged that persons linked to the immediate past governor (now senator), Rochas Okorocha, sponsored them to unleash mayhem in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, the suspect alleged that Okorocha’s son inlaw and former governorship candidate Chief Uche Nwosu and a serving federal lawmaker, Hon Kingsley Uju, supplied arms and money to them to make the state ungovernable.

But Nwosu’s loyalists in turn took to social media, alleging that the suspect was an aide to the general manager of the State Oil Producing Commission (ISODADEC), Chief Charles Orie and that the alleged confession was stage-managed.

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Okorocha, have been at daggers drawn since the build up to the 2019 governorship election, a situation that has caused political instability in the state, pundits aver.

However, Imo is considered a highly religious state where the church plays a major role in the emergence or removal of any individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 25, 2010, erstwhile governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, returned from his country home Okohia exhausted. He went to his official lodge to rest and didn’t request urgent briefings from his aides as he was to swear in 27 elected local government chairmen the next day.

By the next morning, he was stunned by a barrage of phone calls on why he assaulted a Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Eustace Okorie, the previous day.

Upon reviewing the dailies, he understood that security operatives attached to his office had arrested a priest for breaking into his convoy.

While his official car and others had driven past, he didn’t realise the last security vehicle had stopped to arrest the priest. That incident was already in the local tabloids.

Mindful of the impact, he quickly mobilised his cabinet to apologise to the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev Anthony Obinna over the incident. But the damage had been done. Not even the priest’s attempt to exonerate Ohakim over the matter counted for much.

That one incident contributed measurably to Ohakim’s failed reelection bid. That, as some pundits put it, is the Church’s influence in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Okorocha’s loyalists also had scuffles with the church during his tenure, it did have the kind of impact it had on Ohakim.

Nwosu’s arrest ….

Signs of the unfolding drama manifested on Wednesday, December 22 when Nwosu, who also served as Okorocha’s chief of staff, interred his mother, Mrs Jemmimah Nwosu, in Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre local government area of the state.

The event attracted perceived political enemies of the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. Besides Okorocha, immediate past governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and some serving lawmakers in the state were present at the burial.

At the gathering which was likened to a political rally,

Okorocha lashed out at Uzodimma. A day later, speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, announced the suspension of three lawmakers for shirking their duties and attending the burial, though lawmakers persons attended.

Those suspended were Hon. Obinna Okwara of Nkwerre state constituency; Hon. Ngozi Obiefule of Isu state constituency; and Hon. Arthur Egwim of Ideato North state constituency.

Others were Hon. Michael Crown of Ihitte-Uboma State Constituency; and Hon. Johnson Duru of Ideato South state constituency (first timers) were not chairmen of the House committees.

Ibeh in a statement signed by his chief press secretary Ifeanyi Onyekachi said the suspended members acted dishonourably by disregarding the resolution of the House.

“Owing to the urgent importance of the 2022 Appropriation Bill (as at then) presented to the House on the 17th of December, Governor Hope Uzodinma, the House unanimously agreed to handle the interface with the MDAs, parastatals, ministries, agencies etc, within 3 days to allow for expeditious passage of the Appropriation bill which therefore required full participation and intelligent contributions of all the Hon. Members.”

On Sunday December 26, the drama at the church unfolded. The arrest of Nwosu was so dramatic that it was initially thought to be a kidnap incident. Two hours later, spokesperson of the state Police command, Michael Abattam, in a statement, said it was an arrest and not a kidnap.

Video footage showed people running in all directions for safety during the shooting. The Anglican church has described the incident as a desecration of its holy grounds.

Okorocha accused Uzodimma of masterminding the arrest, insisting that the Inspector General of Police was misled on the arrest.

Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba denied any involvement of the governor in the arrest, saying Okorocha was hallucinating.

He told LEADERSHIP that Okorocha ought to wait for the police to declare Nwosu’s offence rather than throw tantrums.

Emelumba said “Okorocha is in a state of panic, and talking incoherently, somebody who is guilty otherwise he would not have jumped into conclusion. He accused the govt saying he saw government vehicles, has he seen those vehicles in government House before.”

Upon his release,

Nwosu claimed that more than 15 security operatives stormed the church service and started shooting, leading to congregants scampering for safety.

He alleged that his arrest was masterminded by Uzodimma. He further alleged that throughout his ordeal, the operatives briefed the governor’s ADC, who authorised that he should be manhandled.

Nwosu who addressed newsmen at his Concorde avenue residence on Tuesday said “it was a calculated attempt to humiliate me and expose people to danger. Nobody invited me to the police, they approved police escorts for me. The incident was arranged inside the Government House, no single policeman came from imo command, everyone that came for that operation are attached to government House.”

Interestingly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, supported the state government and security agencies in the discharge of their duties, while apologising to the Anglican Church over the invasion by the police.

CAN was however forced to issue another statement following the backlash that trailed its initial reaction.

In its second statement, the CAN chairman, Rev Eches Divine Eches, expressed sympathy to the Anglican Church in the state over the manner of Nwosu’s arrest. He however restated support for the state government and the security agencies because “nobody was above the law.”

In a departure from CAN’s narrative, the Anglican Church Owerri province described what transpired at its premises as “reprehensible, primitive and highly condemnable.”

A statement by the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri province, Most Rev Dr David Onuoha, titled “Desecration of St Peter’s Church Eziama Obaire”, the church described the incident as a desecration cum black Sunday following the invasion “by uniformed armed men.”

The Owerri Anglican Province expressed shock that the police completely ignored internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in the matter, saying “the sporadic gunshots outside the church building sent worshippers scampering in different directions, signaling an abrupt and chaotic end of the service”.

According to the cleric, while the church supports and prays for the success of security operatives in their task of securing lives and properties, such acts as the manner of arrest are capable of worsening the security challenges currently bedevilling the state.

In solidarity, the Catholic Church in a statement signed by the Bishop of Orlu, Most Rev Augustine Ukwuoma said the incident was an apparent desecration of the sanctity of the place of worship and a new low in the Nigerian polity.

He called on relevant authorities and the public to take steps to prevent a repeat, adding that the church must remain a house of prayer, a sanctuary to commune with God and receive blessings, and must be shielded from any unruly or belligerent behaviour.

However, the reaction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State chapter confirmed claims that the entire saga was steeped in intense political rivalry.

The APC state chairman, Dr Macdonald Ebere in a statement signed by the publicity secretary, Cajethan Duke, lampooned Okorocha over the matter, adding that Nwosu’s refusal to honour genuine and lawful police invitation warranted the forceful arrest to bring the him to book.

They admonished Okorocha to desist from tarnishing what they described as “the noble image of Governor Uzodimma with frustrated vituperations, false claims and crocodile tears, aimed at securing the sympathy of Nigerians and boldly face the music”.

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to give any reason for the operation which has elicited attacks.

Evidently, the political battle between Uzodimma and Okorocha is far from over. If anything it will intensify as events build towards the next election in the state.

But it will be interesting to see how the governor manages to avoid the Ohakim scenario.