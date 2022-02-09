Imo State was known for its measurable political stability until lately. The political turbulence had so taken centre stage that it overshadowed governance in the state.

For pundits, like Ibekwe Erondu, this situation isn’t necessarily strange as “political stability forms the building blocks on which quality governance can thrive.

“And in the case of Imo State, we can see why we won’t necessarily say there has been much attention on what the government is doing. And this is quite sad for the people of the state,” he said.

Indeed, the current political upset in the state draws from the battle for supremacy between the Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha who is allied with Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, and laterly the immediate past governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political crisis in the state culminated recently in the arrest of Okorocha’s inlaw and governorship candidate of Uche Nwosu at a church.

While Okorocha and Nwosu claimed the arrest was induced by the state government, the latter stated that the arrest was connected to spate of insecurity in the state.

Indeed, the state had been a theatre of security crisis in light of the clashes between unknown gunmen and security forces. The high point was the gunmen attack on the Owerri Prisons and Imo State Police Command headquarters last year. The gunmen had set the offices on fire, freeing 1844 inmates in the process.

Although other attacks happened in the state that brazen attack on state institutions, had defined the perception of the state by most Nigerians, pundits aver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the government has launched a counter measure to contain the situation, it would seem like some stability has returned.

However with the relative stability in the state, governance question appears to be taking center stage especially as the incumbent administration marked two years in office recently.

For a government that had been distracted by the spate of security attacks in the state, it was essential that a new narrative emerges in the state.

Questions on what the state government has been doing on road infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and urban renewal among others began to come to the fore.

Although Senator Uzodimma assumed office amidst the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and the Endsars riots, he, nevertheless, pledged to turn the state around irrespective of the rot he met on the ground.

The governor met a dysfunctional civil service, an infrastructure that had been run down, a dispirited workforce and above all, an abandoned government House, government officials told LEADERSHIP.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while the structures at the civil service were revamped and basic facilities like water and electricity restored, the 13th month salary paid to the workers last December was instructive.

It was also gathered that the automation process is saving more than N2billion monthly for the state, an amount the previous administrations used to steal under a nebulous and fraudulent payroll system.

On infrastructure, the governor has also embarked on what his supporters call a road revolution which attracted President Muhammadu Buhari to the state last year.

The commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, told journalists who visited the state recently that as of last year a total of 90 roads were being worked on.

He said by January this year, 32 of the road projects had been completed while serious work is ongoing at the rest including the signature dual Owerri- Orlu road and Owerri- Okigwe road.

“These are dual carriageways that will practically connect the three senatorial zones of the state.”

He also showed the Owerri water works known in local parlance as Otamiri which was abandoned for a quarter of a century.

“Uzodinma brought it back to life and today water is flowing from the public taps for the first time in years. More pumping machines have been procured by the governor and installed.

“Many parts of the city outside Owerri municipality are now enjoying the public water supply.”

There is also the rebuilding of the Owerri main market known as Ekeukwu Owerri market. The old one was demolished by the former governor and it was reduced to a refuse dump.

More so, for a state that suffers flooding, the administration has constructed a balloon driven tunnel which has checked the incessant flooding which claimed the tens of Houses on Chukwuma Nwoha area.

In education, relief came the way of medical students from imo state University Teaching Hospital Orlu who for five years have not graduated to join their colleagues as doctors.

Emelumba said, “Uzodinma came and reversed their misfortune. Apart from providing the necessary equipment consequent upon reaccreditation of their courses, Uzodinma ensured that they met all other conditions. Now 130 of them have taken the Hippocratic oath which qualifies them as medical doctors.”

On his part, the chief medical director, Ifeanyi Nwamba, said modern equipment including digital xray machines, mammogram machine, ambulances, dialysis machines, molecular biology and chemical pathology laboratory equipment and anaesthetic were provided by this administration.

Similarly, the general manager, Adapalm Nig Ltd,Ohaji, Mr Reginald Okereke, who attributed the rebirth of the company to the Uzodimma administration, said the company will employ 2,500 Imo people when it achieves full production.

He said no less than 140,000 seedlings have been planted across 4,000 hectares of land to feed the mill and aid production.

“It was the same story when they were taken to the newly inaugurated cluster for fashion designers recently commissioned by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in Owerri. They saw industrial sowing machines and other equipment driving the Imo State micro , small and medium scale enterprises. That’s part of the industrial revolution being envisaged by the governor.

“The shoe factory in Owerri is being reactivated following the resolution of the financial tussle with AMCON. The Avutu poultry and Nsu tiles are next. These are steps being taken by Uzodinma to enhance the economy of the state as well as create employment for the youth. Already, through the empowerment programme of the Government,more than 15 000 youths have been trained and empowered. They are also creating employment for their fellow youths. The more than N8billion spent by the government on the programme is certainly yielding dividends.

“What is also yielding dividends is the determined effort of the governor to religiously implement the white paper on the recovery of lands and assets of the state looted by some greedy and unscrupulous former office holders. Already, the KO Mbadiwe University worth more than N40billion has been recovered, same with the Shell Camp land,” the information commissioner said.

The opposition has repeatedly criticised the government for not doing much in the state so far. But such criticisms are not out of place if they are driven by clear motives, analyst Ibekwe Erondu added.

“Such criticisms are essential to keep the government in power on its toes. But we would expect that such criticisms are borne out of a real desire to see the state improve. The people of the state have been through a lot in recent times and they expect better both from the government and the opposition,” Erondu added.