All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of masterminding the many attacks and killings in the state.

The party said PDP should hold themselves individually and collectively responsible for the unwarranted killings of innocent citizens and destruction of public and private properties in the state.

According to the APC, after the deliberate campaigns of calumny, incitement and destructive opposition against the ruling government of the day, one should not look for whom to blame when the result comes. “It is no longer news that what is happening in Imo today, has the tacit endorsement and signature of the opposition element in the state. Instead of looking for whom to blame, Imolites and all men of goodwill deserve an unreserved apology from PDP, and not its provocative, hypocritical grandstanding,” the APC state publicity Secretary, Cajethan Duke said in a statement.

He said blaming the APC- led government of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the incidents of insecurity in parts of Orlu senatorial zone of the state was a deliberate attempt to mislead the people, malign the person of the governor and undermine the credibility of his administration.

“It is dishonest, wicked and utterly mischievous for the PDP to attribute the renewed gruesome attacks on notable leaders of All Progressives Congress and destruction of critical public infrastructure in the state to lack of leadership capacity on the part of the governor,” he stated.

Duke said his party expects the PDP to exonerate themselves from the insurgency to condemn the ugly trend and support the fight, saying “We are shocked over their unrepentant and unrelenting devious posture”.

Meanwhile, the APC maintained that the governor has continued to demonstrate “capacity, maturity and uncommon statecraft in the business of governance, and particularly, in the fight against politically – sponsored insecurity in the state”.

While the APC members mourned the deaths due to insecurity, they prayed to God to restore peace and security in the state, hence the need to resort to divine help.