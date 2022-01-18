The Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Macdonald Ebere, has lampooned the state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what he described as its penchant for falsehood, premeditated and ill-conceived political objectives.

Ebere in a statement signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Cajethan Duke, in Owerri said in the assessment of Uzodimma’s two years in office, accused the PDP of having a penchant for “fabrication and propagation of falsehood, distortion of facts and figures to achieve premeditated and ill-conceived political objectives.”

He said the PDP statement was “jaundiced, misleading, biased, dishonest and undeserving verdict on Governor Hope Uzodimma’s two years in office.”

The ruling APC said the PDP had never seen anything good in the state since Uzodimma took over through the law, adding that it had “shamelessly maintained crass impudence, regardless of its seven-month illegitimate occupation of the Government House, without penitence. What a people?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebere described the latest verdict of the PDP as that from “habitual losers, which could be succinctly described as a reflection of their current state of frustration, hopelessness, desperation and lack of direction, but for the purpose of clarity especially to undiscerning members of the public, we urge Imo people to disregard that illusory, manipulative and erroneous account of PDP.”

He said the governor had excelled especially in the face of numerous challenges ranging from PDP-sponsored Supreme Court judgment protests, EndSARS, COVID-19, and unknown gunmen saga, stressing that the governor had remained resolute in the implementation of the “3R” mantra of “Recovery, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation” of the administration.

The party said Uzodimma had declared war against the sponsors of insecurity, while the lost accreditation of the State School of Medicine had been restored and graduated over 50 sets of medical doctors for the first time in the last 10 years.

Other projects listed as the achievements of the governor included the dualisation and rehabilitation of Owerri-Orlu Road, the dualisation and rehabilitation of Owerri-Okigwe Road, the reconstruction of Akachi Road, the reconstruction of control post-Ibari Ogwa Junction, rehabilitation of Dick Tiger, the reconstruction of Chukwuma Nwoha Road, the rehabilitation of Relief Market/Ihechiuwa Road, the reconstruction of Nekede Polytechnic-Ihiagwa Road, Oparanozie-Amaigbo-Edede Street, Imo State University Teaching Hospital Road and the construction of Omuma-Eleh Road.

ADVERTISEMENT