A trending video where the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was seen saying no one should vote for someone who shot at God in 2023 has triggered a verbal war from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter .

Okorocha, in the viral video was referring to the incident which took place at the Anglican Church, Eziama Obierie in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, during the burial service of Jemaimah Nwosu, mother of his son-in-law, Hon. Uche Nwosu.

However, in a swift reaction, the APC in a statement signed by Cajetan Duke, the state publicity secretary stated, “the attention of the party has been drawn to a sarcastic video clip circulating on social media where Okorocha was seen alluding to the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, with a song that no one should vote for someone that shot God.

“It is most improbable that any mortal can shoot at invisible and Almighty God. That was the kind of wicked and cheap blackmail that he orchestrated against former governor, Ikedi Ohakim, in the run-up to the 2011 gubernatorial election, which Imo people, who thought a “liberator” had come, fell for; however, truth is that the misleading vocalization by a politically doomed fellow like Rochas Okorocha is trite, bland and cannot fly this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

APC said,” We maintain that the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, did not at any time order the arrest of Uche Nwosu and there was no gunshot in the said church, on the day of the arrest and no one was hurt.”

ADVERTISEMENT