Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh has declared the seat of the member representing Ngor Okpala State constituency, Hon. Tochi Okereke, vacant for absenteeism.

This is even as the member for Ideato North, Hon Authur Egwim, was suspended for absenting himself from accelerated hearing for the budget.

Okereke, a first-time lawmaker was alleged to have failed to sit for plenary or enter appearance, and failed to show satisfactory reasons for his absenteeism for 2021.

He was alleged to have attended sittings for only 29 times in 2019, and in 2020 only 14 times. Okereke was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On his part, Egwim was suspended for not attending sitting for the appropriation budget currently before the assembly.

Sources said he rather went for a burial service in Nkwerre local government area of the state.

