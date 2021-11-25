Imo State Government Whitepaper Implementation Committee on Lands and other Related Matters has accused the state’s former governor, Senator Rochas , of partitioning and appropriating the state among members of his family and friends while the people were made spectators.

The chairman of the committee, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, stated this when he presented the programmes and activities of the implementation committee at a town hall meeting in Owerri, the state capital yesterday.

The committee inaugurated by Governor Hope Uzodinma said government lands unlawfully taken by individuals during Okorocha’s administration had been recovered and restored to their original owners or purposes.

The committee said at the Government Station Layout, Orlu, the conversion of lands by Chief Rochas Okorocha, his various family members, in-laws and friends including his brother Okechukwu Okorocha, Dr. Lawrence Eburuoh, then commissioner of lands, survey and urban planning, Ichie Best Mbanaso, the then Mayor of Orlu and Maxwell Odunze, then member representing Orlu local government area in Imo House of Assembly was pathetic.

The committee said the Treasury House, Orlu, Magistrates’ Quarters, Orlu, Corper’s Lodge, Orlu, New Zonal Land Office, Orlu (formerly Junior Staff Quarters and Ministry of Works Service Bay), Old Zonal Land Office, Orlu, Ministry of Finances quarters, Orlu, Ministry of Utilities quarters, Orlu, Senior Civil Service Quarters, Orlu, Zonal Lands Office, Orlu, Ministry of Works Quarters, Orlu, Ministry of Agric and Natural Resources office and quarters, Orlu, Orlu LGA Chairman’s Qtrs and Area Engineers qtrs. surrounding parcels of land), Orlu Zonal Veterinary Clinic were illegally converted to private use by Chief Rochas Okorocha and are now in the hands of his various family members, in-laws and friends.

For those who petitioned and have their lands reverted, their names will be published in some state-owned papers