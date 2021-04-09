ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called for increased funding for the security agencies in the wake of incessant attacks on security formations in Imo State.

Lawan, who spoke on Friday in Owerri, the state capital, while commissioning the Akachi Road constructed by the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration, said that there was hope for the country.

He advocated for increased funding for security agencies in the country to procure adequate technologies and manpower needed to combat crime in the country in line with global best practices.

While condemning the recent attacks on police stations in the state and the illegal release of inmates at the Owerri custodial centre by gunmen on Monday, Lawan insisted that security agencies needed more funding from the Federal Government.

The Senate President pledged that the National Assembly would continue to enact laws that would make the security agents have edge over criminals.

Lawan also said that he was pleased with the quality of projects Governor Uzodinma was delivering to the people of the state.