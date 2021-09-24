Following fears of claiming their lands for agricultural project, the Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma communities of Oguta local government areas of Imo State have petitioned the state government.

This is even as Abba community in the Nwangele local government has also protested against the same fears over their land popularly called Ikpa Abba.

Already, the leadership of Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma in separate letters to Governor Hope Uzodimma have protested against the move to take over their lands under any guise.

The letter titled “Open Letter by Concerned Citizens of Ohaoma communities, Oguta local government , Imo state, to the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on the proposed acquisition of our ancestral farming lands located within Ejemekwuru – Agowa – Akabor and Izombe (aka ‘BENCOV’ Area) by Imo State Government,” the community alleged perfected plans to drone surveys over the area ostensibly for proposed “unverified agro-allied meat processing project by a team, which claimed to be from the office of the Imo State deputy governor.

The letter was signed by representatives of the communities led by Dr. Humphrey Ugo from Agwa, Austin Achunine from Ejemekwuru and co-signed by Professor Goddy Obodo, Dr. Amanze Obi, from Agwa.

According to them, the state government was trying to acquire their lands for the proposed RUGA project.

On their part, Ejemekwuru community in their own letter, signed by Nze Justin Alionye, President and Mrs. Festa Taylor, Secretary on behalf of Ejemekwuru Sons and Daughters Abroad, stated that they would resist any attempt to appropriate their land for such, even as the maintained that the Southern Governors Forum had banned open grazing in their states.