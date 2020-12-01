By Anayo Onukwugha |

The people of Opuoma autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo State, have dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before President Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly failing to act on a petition from the community.

The community had written a petition to the Enugu zonal office of the EFCC against some staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited, following alleged diversion of the community’s Christmas bonuses from 2013 to 2017, amongst others.

Opuoma community, in a petition addressed to Buhari, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said letters of appeal for the transfer of their case out of the Enugu Zonal office of the anti-graft agency had been concealed from the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The petition, which was signed by the community’s attorney, Peter Joseph, was copied to the president of the Senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, the secretary to the Government of the Federation and the attorney-general of the Federation, amongst others.