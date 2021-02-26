By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

As former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha battles with the current governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma over access into seized properties, an Owerri high court has ordered an interim forteiture of all the properties illegally acquired by the former.

Justice Fred Njemanze made the order following an application brought by Louis Alozie (SAN).

The suit with number HOW/191/2021 filed by the State Attorney General, had the former first lady, Dr Nkechi Okorocha; Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation; and Okorocha as the first, second and third respondents, respectively.

Alozie in the motion ex-parte brought pursuant to Section 472(1) of the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law No. 2 of 2020, applied for interim forfeiture of the properties because they were allegedly illegally acquired by Okorocha.

The properties include: Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments ; IBC staff quarters illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; Magistrate Quarters, Orlu road/Cooperative Office/Girls Guide illegally converted to private use housing Market Square, Kilimanjaro eatery; public building plot B/2 Otamiri South Extension Layout given to the Ministry of Women Affairs for establishing a skills acquisition centre for women illegally acquired for the benefit of Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha’s All-In Stall, Aba road.

Others were Plot P5 Naze Residential Layout initially part of Primary School Management Board but now annexed to All-In Stall, Aba road belonging to Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, and all the properties contained from pages 226 to 272 of the Government White Paper on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Land Administration in Imo state from June 2006 to May 2019.

Following the white paper issued after a judicial commission investigated the alleged wrongful acquisition of properties, the application read that the government wants to reclaim them because they were converted to personal use.