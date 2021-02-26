by Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

As former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha battles with the current governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma over access into seized properties, an Owerri high court has ordered an interim forfeiture of all the properties illegally acquired by the former.

Justice Fred Njemanze made the order following an application brought by Louis Alozie (SAN).

The suit, with number HOW/191/2021, filed by the State Attorney General, had the former first lady, Dr Nkechi Okorocha; Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation; and Okorocha as the first, second and third respondents, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alozie in the motion ex-parte brought pursuant to Section 472(1) of the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law No. 2 of 2020, applied for interim forfeiture of the properties because they were allegedly and illegally acquired by Okorocha.

The properties include: Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments ; IBC staff quarters illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; Magistrate Quarters, Orlu road/Cooperative Office/Girls Guide illegally converted to private use housing Market Square, Kilimanjaro eatery; public building plot B/2 Otamiri South Extension Layout given to the Ministry of Women Affairs for establishing a skills acquisition centre for women illegally acquired for the benefit of Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha’s All-In Stall, Aba road.