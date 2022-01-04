Ahead of today’s “State of Imo Address” by Governor Hope Uzodimma, anxiety has gripped the state even as prominent indigenes have called for caution and tact.

Uzodimma said on Sunday he would address stakeholders today at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers where he will name unmask the sponsors of insecurity and terror in the state.

The forum is expected to bring together state and non-state actors where the governor would reel out his achievements.

The pervasive apprehension may have prompted the change of the venue of the meeting from Ahiajoku Convention Centre which can accommodate 500 people to the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers which is a smaller place but has more security operatives’ presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzodimma had since the invasion of the Owerri Correctional Centre on April 5, 2021, threatened to name the sponsors of the attack and the subsequent sponsors on insurgency that enveloped the state afterwards, which has been termed “unknown gunmen.”

However, he is yet to do so despite repeated promises to unmask them.

Meanwhile, different radio stations have taken to the airwaves to discuss the veracity of the threat, which they described as a recurring decimal. They requested listeners to call in to express their views.

However, callers on the People’s Assembly, a radio phone-in programme on Hot FM urged the governor not to call out any alleged sponsor of the crisis but rather allow the security agencies to do their job.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, it may amount to usurping their powers. They preferred the police to undertake the name-calling of the alleged sponsors because it is part of their constitutional duties.

One of the callers, Pastor Chinedu Nnadi said Uzodimma’s job is strictly governance, especially the provision of amenities and not name-calling. He warned that the supposed sponsors can sue him which could distract him from his primary responsibility.