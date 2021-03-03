BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

Son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Dr Uzor Anwuka, who was allegedly shot in Owerri, the Imo State capital, will be flown abroad for treatment after three failed surgeries.

Okorocha who is also the senator representing Imo West was attacked

when he attempted to unseal one of his properties, the Royal Spring Palm Hotel, seized by the state government.

Speaking when the former governor visited him in the hospital, Uzor, said he had undergone three surgeries without any improvement.

According to him, “On the day of the incident, my father-in-law called me that he was in Owerri to see his seized property and I drove down there to see him. On getting there, I saw a crowd of thugs. They had guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. They started harassing everyone including my father-in-law (Okorocha).

“It was when they were asked to round us up that they started shooting, I made to climb the fence but I was hit by bullet and I fell into the bush and I was there for several hours before I was rescued and brought to the hospital. I have been in this hospital for six days and my leg has been operated three times but it is not getting better. So I will be going out to get a better treatment”.

Describing the attack as sad, Okorocha, said it was an assassination attempt on his life, stating that his major concern is to save the life of his son-in-law.

“What I am concerned now is about his life, I thank God that he is alive but the report I am getting from the hospital is not quite pleasing regarding the three surgeries so far conducted since his arrival and we are hoping that he should be flown out of the country immediately for further examination. It is really sad, this is an assassination attempt, but I thank God he is alive.

“We’ve concluded arrangements with the hospital to move him out because they are suggesting that he may need some transplant, to cut some part, but we are hoping it will get better”.

Okorocha and his predecessor, Uzodinma, have been at war following the seizure of properties linked to the former governor and members of his family by the Imo State government.