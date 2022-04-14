Imo based businessman, Eziefule Opara has called on Ngor Okpala people to shun back seat and contest political positions in the state.

Opara who contested for the Ngor Okpala State Constituency bye-election under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) lamented that the people prefer to play back roles and are later dumped after investing time and resources.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, he said “Am worried that Ngor Okpala people just like to take back seat and after investing in the electioneering process, we are schemed out for taking back seats. Now that people are buying forms, where are our people to contest, even if they lose, why are we so comfortable hiding behind others even to our collective detriment”, he queried.

According to the Entrepreneur, a lot of people seeking elective positions do not measure up economically, financially, and mentally with Ngor Okpala people, noting that the constituency boasts of well-to-do and well-read people across the world.

Opara said “The electioneering process has begun and am yet to see anyone from Ngor Okpala seeking to contest Senate seat, everyone is just gravitating towards state Assembly Seat as though that is the only position available. I doubt anyone will seek to contest for office of the governor because of our playing background style”.

Further, he lamented that due to the lack of active participation of the people in governance, only people without credibility seek to contest and thereby provide questionable and lacklustre representation.

He said “our office holders assume driving hilux vehicle is the highest achievement and so rather than embark on constituency projects, they divert such monies to drive ostentatious vehicles and build duplex while their constituents watch them display ignorance”.

Further he called on political leaders to support the involvement of youths in politics and governance, saying that way, the constituency will mentor promising young people into positions of authority.

“Why don’t Ngor Okpala leaders begin to promote their own like other people, is it not time to synergize energy to begin to promote our own, for our collective good. We boast of huge manpower and population yet we refuse to contest positions that will improve our people just because of fear and backwardness. Am not happy that Ngor Okpala people are major financiers of politics in Imo State yet we have nothing to show for it, our stalwarts must change their tactics now”, Opara argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The erstwhile banker called on Ngor Okpala people to demand inclusion and patronage even as they support politicians henceforth saying “let our people begin to demand powerful positions within the cabinet, let them stop playing myopic and scared, the politicians need their support while they inturn should leverage on it to attract good roads, electricity, employment opportunities, scholarships, and other capital projects for our people, that way our teeming youths are engaged and crime is reduced to the barest minimum within our localities.

Opara appealed to Ngor Okpala people to come out from hiding and contest elective positions in the state, saying even if they lose, they will learn how not to lose next time.