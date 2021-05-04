BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Imo government has expressed readiness to partner the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to improve power supply in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Power, Mr Enyinna Onuegbu, said this while addressing newsmen shortly after he paid a courtesy call on EEDC in Owerri on Monday.

Onuegbu described power supply as the engine of every any developing economy, and that the economic hubs in the state would need steady supply for rapid development.

He thanked EEDC for the regular power supply in the state, which he said was in line with the vision of Governor Hope Uzodimma of industrialising the state.

He also appealed to the management of EEDC to address estimated billing, which he said adversely affected the people.

He urged the EEDC to expedite action in restoring electricity to the state secretariat, promising that the huge debts owed the company by the government would be streamlined for payment.

“We are here to synergise with the EEDC and to seek their assistance in actualising the 3R programme of this government.

“Power is the engine of every developing economy, hence the reason for the recent creation of the ministry of power in the state. For us to industrialise Imo, steady power supply is indispensable. We will provide the enabling environment for the activities of the EEDC in Imo so that together, we will achieve the Imo of our dreams,” he said.

The EEDC Revenue Service Manager in Imo, Chukwuemeka Uchime, commended the governor for creating the Ministry of Power and described it as a ‘welcome development.’

Uchime while thanking the governor, pledged increased partnership with the state government. He, however, said the company had many challenges, especially in the area of transmission, which he said was making it difficult to meet the electricity needs of the state.

Uchime equally stressed the difficulty in revenue collection, which he blamed on apathy from customers on payment of electricity bills and called on residents of the state to cooperate with the EEDC.