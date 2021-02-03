ADVERTISEMENT

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Imo state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) on traffic enforcement.

The agreement was reached, when the Chairman of the Imo Revenue Service (IRS) Justice Chidi Okoye led a delegation of state government on a courtesy visit to the FRSC Sector Commander Roland Onamusi.

Okoye decried high level of usage of fake vehicle number plates in the state and urged the FRSC to collaborate with government to arrest the ugly trend.

“Government is proposing for inter-agency task force on traffic enforcement, we need the collaboration of FRSC in executing this task.

“We want to partner with FRSC on this assignment and we have urgent need to commence the enforcement to curb the trend of fake number plates in the state”, he said.

The Sector Commander Onamusi assured the state government of the FRSC’s readiness to undertake the assignment.

He said the rising spate of traffic violation in the state has huge potential for revenue generation and urged the government not to relent in the proposed enforcement of traffic violation.

Onamusi advised government to ensure that members of the task force are properly trained, adding that the main focus should be violation of vehicle number Plates, Drivers Licence and Vehicle Licence violation.

He advised the state government to use the newly constructed FRSC hall for the training of personnel for the proposed enforcement.

Saviour Okiro, Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Traffic Management said government must go though on traffic offenders.

Okiro who read the riot act said those apprehended must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He commended FRSC for showing serious concern on state issues and called for inter agency collaboration.