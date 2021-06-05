The Imo Congress of America, a political pressure group, has condemned the rise in extrajudicial killings in the state and called for justice for the victims.

The body said this in a release signed by its national president, Sampson Udeh and national secretary, Reginald Godfrey.

It condemned attacks on security formations and government facilities in the state while expressing concern over the operational mode of some security agencies which it said had left many innocent civilians dead.

They added that killing of innocent persons by security operatives is a crime against humanity for which victims must not be denied justice.

“We express our concern over the senseless killing of innocent Imo residents either intentionally or otherwise as these are crimes against humanity.

“We also condemn in very strong terms the attacks on security formations in the state and the South East and we call on those perpetrating the acts to stop forthwith as those officers being killed are our brothers and sisters.

“It is incontrovertible that such acts create instability and will not in any way justify the calls for justice, fairness and equity.

“Imo must not be turned into a state of anarchy where fear and intimidation of the citizenry pervade the land,” the group said.

“We call on Governor Hope Uzodimma to caution the security personnel and not allow them manhandle our people who must be treated with respect and dignity,” the group said.