Coalition Of Imo Democrats has raised the alarm over alleged plan by Governor Hope Uzodinma to reinstate impeached deputy speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

The group at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday alleged that there were plans by Governor Uzodinma to reinstate the recently impeached deputy speaker.

Barrister Okere Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of the group, however, lamented recent events which played out in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Making reference to a report by an online newspaper, which reported that there were plans by Governor Uzodinma to reinstate Iwuanyanwu, Okere warned against such plans and further stated that such move will be resisted by Imo people.

“Our attention has been drawn to news making round in the social media, particularly the SaharaReporters that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is planning and has vowed to return by all means the impeached Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

“The coalition of Imo Democrats recalls that few months ago, the impeached Deputy Speaker instigated unlawful and illegal suspension of some members of the House.

“Following our intervention in suit noFHC/ABJ/CS/52/2021, some concerned Imo leaders intervened and agreement was reached to withdraw the case filed by my very self on the condition that the members will be recalled,” he said.

Okere, speaking further, commended the Members of the Imo Assembly and particularly the Speaker for recalling the suspended members of the House as agreed.

Calling on the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, he said, the interest of the governor should be in good governance and peace in the House of Assembly.

He also alleged that impeached Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, boasted over his close relationship with Uzodinma, who according to Okere, has been widely referred to as a godfather to Iwuanyanwu which is believed to be the basis for the speculation of his return.

“The governor has several security and governance challenges already confronting him. He must be admonished to steer clear and not create leadership crisis in the House of Assembly. Such crisis in the Legislative Arm, in addition to the already daunting security challenges will definitely bring down governance in Imo State,” Okere said.

He recalled that Iwuanyanwu allegedly instigated the illegal suspension of the recently recalled six lawmakers namely, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West), Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma), Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo),

Anyadike Nwosu, ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North).

The group further advised him Iwuanyanwu to approach a court of competent jurisdiction if he is aggrieved over his removal, which according to Okere, followed the constitutional requirement of two-thirds of the members of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governor must not be seen as distracting members from their legislative business they were elected to do.

“Imo people must rise to defend democracy as all eyes are now on the members of the House as fireworks are expected as the legislators resume next week,” he added.