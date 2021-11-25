Two-time lawmaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh has been sworn in as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly. But, with the unpredictable state of affairs in the legislature chamber, nothing is guaranteed.

On November 2, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem was the speaker even as he had announced the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu for lack of confidence after 19 lawmakers signed a motion for his removal.

After Emeziem made the pronouncement, loyalists to Iwuanyanwu took to social media to call him out, they accused him of receiving financial inducement from opposition politicians for the ouster, a prelude to the impeachment of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The source said the impeachment showed there was love lost between the two which was shielded during official engagements. Perhaps Emeziem felt Amara sidelined him via his closeness to the governor.

Just before the supposed impeachment motion, Emeziem announced the recall of six lawmakers suspended for about four months for unparliamentary conducts. Afterwards the house came under attack.

The recalled members included Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru) Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West) Michael Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma) Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo) Anyadike Nwosu ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise) and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North).

To most Imo people, the Assembly had no relevance and the lawmakers were lackeys who had no balls to effect proper oversight functions in the state.

In the last five months, the Assembly grappled with the invasion of the country home of Hon Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu state constituency) and the beheading of his security guard. Till date not a word was uttered by the lawmakers officially on that gruesome attack. However they have condemned the murder of two monarchs during a meeting in the Njaba Local government area of the state.

Some lawmakers, when assured of their anonymity, maintained that everyone deferred to Iwuanyanwu because he had the ears of the governor even as it was safer than being in his bad books.

On his part, then speaker Paul Emeziem assumed the figurehead just to appear politically correct. If there were squabbles between both men, they shielded it away during official engagements until the impeachment motion was read.

Barely 24 hours after the ouster, the state government raised an alarm over plans by those they described as disgruntled politicians to impeach the governor and where that failed, get the federal government to declare a state of emergency over insecurity.

According to the information commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, the state government had uncovered a fresh destabilisation plot earmarked with a whopping N5 Billion in the state.

The masterminds according to him include “a former governor of the state” and those he referred to as “other disgruntled politicians” amongst whom is a “serving member of the House of Representatives coordinating the destabilisation plot”. He failed to mention their names.

The plans according to him include to raise a petition to the Inspector General of Police that security had collapsed in the state and that the government had become overwhelmed by the challenges. “They are going to use the recent unfortunate fate of our two Royal Fathers from Njaba to anchor their campaign”, he said.

Though this is not the first time the state government has raised an alarm over plans of incursions by the opposition, they have never clearly named anyone.

On November 8, as people in the state grappled with the impact of the sit-at-home order, the lawmakers reconvened. But Emeziem was refused entry.

Sources said nine, others said about 15 lawmakers convened at the erstwhile deputy dpeaker Lodge wherein they impeached Emeziem and choose Ibeh to replace him. Further they reinstated Iwuanyanwu to his position even as the former speaker fumed.

Stunned by the sudden turn of events, Emeziem stated that the 19 lawmakers freely signed the motion and that it was not his creation. While he held on to the signatories of the motion, the same lawmakers had dumped him and started singing a new song about his overbearing attitude.

He threatened and many took him seriously but all that dashed and suddenly too. Within 24 hours, the new Speaker Kennedy Ibe was presented to the governor with the reinstated Deputy Speaker Iwuanyanwu while Emeziem was in attendance and smiling!

Imo people via their social media handles openly showed their disgust at the attitude of the lawmakers who apparently said something then turned around to do exactly the opposite.

Emeziem’s threats all disappeared into thin air. While Emeziem was elected on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) before he cross carpeted to APC upon the swearing-in of Uzodimma as governor.

Emeziem who represents Onuimo state constituency was a loyalist of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, popularly called the The Isiebu Strong Man of Politics and the fears were if he will be a distraction.

However the new Speaker Ibeh hails from Obowo. He served as aide to House of Representatives member, Hon Chike Okafor when the latter was the commissioner for finance under Senator Rochas Okorocha from 2011 to 2015.

Ibeh is a lawyer by training and a very brilliant one at that. Twice his colleagues turned down his overtures to become speaker, and chose Dr Chiji Collins and later Paul Emeziem before his emergence now.

Unfortunately the lawmakers of Okigwe zone are considered too desperate and may all emerge speaker before the end of the 9th Assembly which Orlu zone understands and uses against them.

One thing played out clearly, Amara Iwuanyanwu is a better politician as he reclaimed his position while Emeziem lost out and is currently suspended by the lawmakers for his action.

How many weeks and months Ibeh will serve as Speaker before his Okigwe zone brothers scheme him out is the question on the lips of many and only the days ahead hold the answers.