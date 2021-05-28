Imo International Conference Centre (IICC) Owerri has collapsed as a result of torrential rainfall yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

An eyewitness stated that the incident occurred when the rainstorm blew open part of the structure, which resulted to a loud sound within the neighbourhood that forced residents to rush out to behold the collapse of part of the building.

The collapsed structure, which was erected by, the previous administration of Rochas Okorocha appeared to have been erected in a hurry without proper supervision.

The present administration under Hope Uzodimma has not for once used this facility, probably because of the perception that the building is defective and not conducive for human use.

Commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba said the collapsed structure is an indication that quality materials were not used and expressed doubt if the necessary procedures in erecting such structure were followed. He said this is a total waste of the people’s scarce resources.