By Bernard Tolani Dada |

The Police in Akwa Ibom State on Friday said one of the fleeing inmates of the Monday’s jailbreak in Owerri, Imo state, David Ubong, has been arrested by operatives of the command.

The convict, said to be a native of Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom, was apprehended on Tuesday April 6, 2021, by the Police operatives attached to the Ikot Udotan Division, Eket, following intelligence tip-off, adding that the Command would return the convict to complete his jail term at the Owerri custodial centre.

A statement by the police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Amiengheme Andrew, said the suspect had confessed escaping from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Owerri, after gunmen attacked the facility on Monday, 5 April, 2021.

“On 6/4/2021, personnel of Ikot Udota Division, relying on credible intelligence, apprehended one David Victor Ubong of Ibaka, Mbo local government area.

“Suspect confessed to be one of the inmates who escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service in the recent jail break at Owerri, Imo State on 5/4/2021. Until his conviction, the suspect was a resident of Obinze in Owerri, Imo State. Suspect will be sent back to face his jail term,” the statement said.

The command further revealed that three suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the abduction of one Blessing Ekpo, an indigene of Ukana Ikot Akpantia village in Essien Udim local government area of the state.

Mrs Ekpo, a resident of Molyko-Buea community iin the Republic of Cameroon was said to have been abducted on Thursday, March 18, 2021 by armed sea pirates on her way to Oron local government area of the state.

The statement revealed that the sum of N1,250,000 was recovered from her abductors namely Ezekiel Ogbodive, John Benimo from Bayelsa state and Christian Bassey from Akwa Ibom state respectively.

“On 18th March, 2021 at about 10am, one Blessing Gift Ekpo, 30yrs old of Ukana Ikot Akpantea village, Essien Udim L.G.A, a resident of Molyko-Buea, Republic of Cameroon was kidnapped on her way to Oron by Armed Sea Pirates.

“A painstaking investigation led to the arrest of one Ezekiel Ogbodiye, 33yrs of age, of Asamabiri village, Salga in Yenagoa, who collected the ransom, John Benimo 40yrs of age, of Okubebie, Salga, both in Bayelsa State, and Christian Basse 21yrs of age of Ibiono Ibom L.G.A, a resident of Akpan Ikang Itak Edak fishing port, Oron L.G.A, who was the ransom negotiator.

“The sum of one million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N1,250,000.00) was recovered from them. Suspects will be charged to court,” it added.

The statement quoted the commissioner of police, Amiengheme, as saying that successes have been recorded in Essien Udim LGA after the clearance operation conducted by the military.

He said the mop up security operation was still going on in the affected areas and advised residents to remain calm and be security conscious.