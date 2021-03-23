BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The Imo state Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed Magistrate G.C Okoli over alleged misconduct and placed suspension on another Magistrate C.P Nnoromele from further sitting, pending conclusion of series of petitions against her.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the dismissal notice served on G.C Okoli was signed by the Chief Registrar C.N Okereke on 22nd of this month.

The memo which in part read, “Judicial Service Commission at its meeting held on March 16, considered the petition written against four magistrates in the state approved the immediate dismissal of His Worship G.C Okoli from judicial service of Imo state.

“The commission further reprimanded and issued a strong warning letter to His Worship A.C Uzoma.

“It further directed His Worship C.P Nnoromele to stop sitting pending the outcome of investigation on the petition of likelihood of bias against her.

“The commission dismissed the petition against His Worship U.A.C Ogoma for lack of merit.

However, reacting to the development, the state Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Barr Jude Ogamba told newsmen the action would help to sanitize judiciary and also serve as deterrent to others in the service.

In his words: “NBA has been officially communicated on the decision of JSC, we commended them for taking a bold step in sanitizing the system”.