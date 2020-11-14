Lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly on Friday impeached the Speaker, Dr Chiji Col- lins, during a special sitting even as Hon Paul Emeziem has been sworn in to replace him. Signs of cracks in the House emerged when the member representing Orlu State constitu- ency, Pascal Okolie decamped back to the Peo ples Democratic Party from the All Progressive Congress.

He joined on Tuesday. Unconfirmed sources said Chiji was removed over suspicions that he was working with a sen- ator to oust Governor Hope Uzodimma. The impeachment motion was moved by Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu APC) and seconded by Michael Njoku (Ihitte Uboma APC) over al- legations of gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness as reasons for the impeachment. He said “We the undersigned representing over two third majority of the members of the house do state our unequivocal resolution to re- move Collins Chiji as the Speaker of the House for gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness.” The motion was signed by 19 members representing over two third majority of the House.

Members present at the sitting were the Deputy Speaker, Hon Amarachi Iwuanyan- wu (Nwangele APC), Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu APC), Arthur Egwim (Ideato North APC), Eme- ka Nduka (Ehime Mbano APC) Kanayo Ony- emaechi (Owerri West), Michael Njoku (Igitte Uboma (APC), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba APC), Ngozi Obiefule (Isu APC) Paul Emeziem (Onu- imo APC), Johnson Duru (Ideato South APC). Others were Chigozie Nwaneri ( Oru East APC), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru APC), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo APC), Tochi Okereke (Ngor Ok- pala APC), Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli PDP), Frank Ugboma (Oguta PDP), Solomon Anu- kam (Owerri Municipal PDP), Chidiebere Og- bunikpa (Okigwe APC) and Anyadike Nwosu :(Ezinihitte PDP). The new Speaker, Emeziem, representing Onuimo State Constituency, is a first timer at the House. He was elected on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). He had in the past, served as a local Gov- ernment chairman for Onuimo council. Wide jubilation broke out at the Assemly premises as Imo people trooped in to celebrate what they said was lack of oversight function

ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU