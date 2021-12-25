Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, has denied claims that he suspended three lawmakers for attending the burial ceremony of Senator Rochas Okorocha’s in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu had on Thursday interred his mother, late Mrs Jemmimah Nwosu, an event that turned to a political gathering of opposition politicians.

Speaker Ibeh had on Thursday declared the seat of the Ngor Okpala lawmaker, Hon Tochi Okereke, vacant for absenteeism while three others were suspended for alleged “unparliamentary” actions.

The others suspended were Hon. Obinna Okwara of Nkwerre state constituency, Hon. Ngozi Obiefule of Isu state constituency, and Hon. Arthur Egwim of Ideato North state constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, he is not unmindful of the pains associated with the demise of a loved one, and he could not have merely suspended members for identifying with a bereaved person, adding that the thought was merely pedestrian.

Sources told Leadership that five lawmakers attended the burial though the other two, Hon. Michael Crown of Ihitte-Uboma State Constituency and Hon. Johnson Duru of Ideato South state constituency (first timers) were not chairmen of the House committees.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ifeanyi Onyekachi, the suspension was to serve as a deterrent for dereliction of duty and the business as usual attitude of the lawmakers who took the law making business for granted.

He said “The suspended members acted dishonourably by disregarding the resolution of the House for which they themselves gave nod to and willingly committed themselves to. Owing to the urgent importance of the 2022 Appropriation Bill (as at then) presented to the House on the 17th of December, Governor Hope Uzodinma, the House unanimously agreed to handle the interface with the MDAs, parastatals, ministries, agencies etc, within three days to allow for expeditious passage of the appropriation bill which therefore required full participation and intelligent contributions of all the members”.

ADVERTISEMENT