Imo state government has unfolded fresh measures to strengthen compliance and adherence to COVID-19 established safety protocols by the people.

Special Adviser to governor Hope Uzodimma on public safety Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe who disclosed this when the Special Adviser (Health) – Dr (Mrs) Lina Okereke visited him in his office said that a training programme would soon be organized for safety officers to further enhanced compliance with established COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

Such officers, he said would also assist to ensure that electrical appliances in public places are switched off after the day’s business while water is installed.

Prince Nzekwe – a two time member of the state House of Assembly (Nkwerre constituency) said that he would soon commence official visits to all public Health institutions in the state to ascertain their level of compliance with government public safety measures, noting that acts which constitute public hazards require self discipline by all to eliminate.

As a public outfit saddled with the responsibility of promoting public safety, Nzekwe said that the government public safety unit would establish synergy with all relevant government establishments to further encourage public compliance with the global COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nzekwe who decried the absence of face masks, hand sanitizers and water in some private establishments he visited noted that a sustainable cooperation and synergy with all sister organizations and institutions in the state would tremendously help to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the SA on Health Dr (Mrs) Lina Okereke had sued for harmonious working relationship between her office and that of public safety.

She extolled the SA on public safety for his giant strides in the promotion of public safety, moreso as it borders on COVID-19 outlined protocols and assured him of the cooperation of her office.