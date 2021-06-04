Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State chapter has called for the resignation of Governor Hope Uzodimma over what it described as the continued militarisation of Imo State and mass arrest and killing of youths in the state.

The party also called on the federal government to set up an independent investigation into the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak in Imo State, and bring the culprits to justice.

The Imo State chairman of the PDP, Chief Charles Ugwuh made the call at a press briefing in Owerri.

According to the party, Governor Uzodimma should be held accountable for the lives of the security agents and other Imolites that have been lost in the conflict, saying in his capacity and responsibility as the chief security officer of the state, the governor has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo people.

Ugwuh said, “Our party finds it too worrisome that daily, innocent civilians are mowed down; security personnel are wantonly killed, arson, murder and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon. Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and a former member of the PDP”.

The party expressed concerns over “Mass arrest and the killing of Imo youths, ongoing intimidation and harassment of Imo people, and the attendant reciprocal and retaliatory attacks, burning down of police stations, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”