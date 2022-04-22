A member representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu federal constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagboso, has called on the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Charles Ugwuh, to ensure that all aspirants are given a level-playing ground at the forthcoming party primaries.

He urged the party leadership to remain neutral in coordinating the primaries. “My only advice for the party is for the leadership to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants bearing in mind those who will win the general election,” Alagboso stressed.

Alagboso made the call at the PDP secretariat in Owerri where he also declared his intention to contest for the 2023 Orlu senatorial seat before the PDP state working committee. “I’m also here to inform the party formally that i want to be the flag bearer of PDP for Orlu senate.”

Alagboso advocated that the three-man statutory delegates from all wards for the party primaries should go through the state party chairman to avoid litigations from party members who may feel cheated in the process.

He commended the leadership style of Engr. Charles Ugwu in piloting the affairs of the party since his emergence as the state party chairman.

The senatorial aspirant expressed gratitude to former Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha and PDP national Secretary Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu for restoring peace in Imo PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the party chairman described Alagbaoso as a stalwart of the PDP in the state and in Nigeria who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the party.

Ugwu urged the senatorial aspirant to continue to do more for the upliftment of the party, especially as regard the 2023 general election.