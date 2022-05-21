Barely hours after the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) issued a directive to aspirants to provide what it termed stipends for delegates, opposition members have condemned their action, saying it is legalisation of vote buying.

The PDP State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana had in a notice to all aspirants titled “Stipends to Delegates” dated May 19th, directed them to provide finances for the transportation of delegates to the different points of election.

Part of the directive read “In view of the need to minimise cost of party primaries and conserve funds for the general elections, the state working committee directs all aspirants to provide Stipends only to enable delegates transport themselves to the venues of the primaries.

House of Assembly N30,000 each House of Representatives N50,000 each Senate N80,000.

The party will frown seriously at any aspirant or delegate who violets this directive and attempt to convert the primaries into a commercial venture. All state Vice Chairmen of the senatorial districts are directed to appoint monitoring committees to ensure compliance and report any breach to the state party”.

Former Dean of the Imo State University and Law Professor, Nnamdi Obiaraeri said the directive was a tacit endorsement of vote buying.

The former Imo North Senatorial aspirant said “Men and women of enlightened consciences are alarmed that a baptismal name has been given to corruption and vote buying code-named- “Stipend to Delegates”.

It is not funny that an illegal and immoral act (vote butying) that should never have been tolerated has now been elevated to an approved and regulated act by Imo PDP”.

He called on the party to immediately retract the directive saying “Whoever is behind this satanic approval and or endorsement that delegates voting at primary elections should earn daily stipends that are more than the monthly salary of a Nigerian worker should do a rethink and quickly withdraw same”.

On his part, another chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Onwuasanya FCC Jones said the directive was a pointer that the party has embedded corruption and impunity.

Jones said “The memo from the major opposition Party’s Scribe goes a long way to show that the PDP might not really be the “redeemer” we are hoping for, as they apparently have corruption and impunity entrenched in their system.

Further he said “A simple analysis of these figures show that aspirants would be doling out millions of Naira to delegates during the primaries. For instance, in an LGA, where we have ten House of Assembly aspirants, each delegate to the House of Assembly will be going home with at least 300,000 Naira, while each aspirant for House of Assembly election is expected to spend nothing less than Three Million Naira on buying delegates alone, that is in the very rare situation where there are just 100 delegates participating in the Primaries.

Reacting to the claims of conserving funds, Jones said “If an aspirant for the Party’s Senatorial ticket might be spending up to N50 million, “officially “, on just buying delegates. And if an aspirant is to spend such amount of money on just procuring delegates, yet, the party Scribe still expects that money would be conserved for general election, it could therefore mean that the Party is preparing to unleash heavy financial artillery on Imo people during the general election”.

Efforts to get the reaction of the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini proved abortive as he didn’t take the calls put across to him.