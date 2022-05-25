Calm seems to have returned to the Imo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the conduct of the three-man Ward Congress and one-man local government national delegates congress earlier scheduled today in all the 27 local government areas without rancor.

In a similar vein, the Abuja High Court which had granted an order restraining PDP and INEC from recognising the outcome of the delegates congresses has also heard the application by both warring parties to vacate the order today in Court.

In an application to set aside the order made by the PDP and in furtherance of the peace accord, the Plaintiff who secured the order did not oppose the order and the judge was left with no options.

With the successful election of the three-man Ward delegates, the party is now primed to conduct the primaries on Wednesday for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives to elect the party’s candidates, and also the national delegates will be voting at the national convention to elect the presidential candidate of the party.

Reports indicate that INEC officials monitored the congresses at all the designated venues in the 305 wards in Imo State and there were no reported issues as the entire processes were smooth.

A state official of the party who did not want his name in print because he was not authorised to speak said days of discussion and negotiation led to the peace at last and the party is now ready to clear all the elections in the state as one big united family.