Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned in strong terms the suspension of its members in the State House of Assembly.

The state PDP chairman, Engr Charles Ugwuh said this while addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, yesterday.

Ugwu who described the suspension as unlawful said that it was unconstitutional, illegal and unacceptable for a principal officer of any legislature to be suspended without the benefit of fair hearing.

He said, “Our party is most appalled that such anomaly has been allowed to be recorded in the annals of the Nigerian legislature, with the Imo House of Assembly as the trailblazer in the ugly practice.

“We have it in good authority that the minority leader is a principal officer of the legislature and by virtue of the elevated office, he has some privileges which preclude his suspension from office for the reasons stated by the speaker.

“As a party, we condemn in its entirety the said suspension and urge the speaker to as a matter of urgency withdraw the suspension and allow the lawmakers to continue to carry out the task of representing the people, and make laws for the proper functioning of Imo State “, he said.

Also speaking, the minority leader, Barrister Anyadike Nwosu alleged that the suspension was an attempt to intimidate minority lawmakers and the few vocal All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers who have vehemently refused to compromise their conscience at the expense of their legislative responsibilities.

Anyadike who represents Ezinihitte-Mbaise state constituency called on all men of good conscience and the governor, Hope Uzodimma to call the speaker to order for the sake of peace in the assembly and state in general.

“Opposition is an integral part of governance and democracy as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution. Brigandage, intimidation, persecution and harassment can only breed more crisis,” he added.

The minority caucus further advised the leadership of the House to desist from actions, conducts and attitude that will embarrass, ridicule and undermine the image, honour and integrity of the House.