Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said his purported disqualification from the race is a joke taken too far.

The House of Representatives hopeful stated this at the reception in his honor, after he returned to Imo State. The party faithful had come out to welcome him to Ideato nation after he received his certificate of qualification from the national leadership of PDP.

He also gave out cash and other items worth over 40 million naira to the 27 wards of the Ideato North and South.

According to a statement from his media team, Ugochinyere urged PDP stakeholders, especially the party delegates at the forthcoming party primaries in Ideato North and South, to be vigilant and resist any attempt by undemocratic elements to hijack the exercise this weekend.

He further described his purported disqualification from the race as another joke taken too far.

He added that any attempt by anybody, no matter how highly placed, to either falsify or hijack the party primary this weekend will meet the red eye of his supporters.

The House of Representatives aspirant at his formal reception at St John’s Anglican Church Osina told his supporters, especially the delegates, to vehemently resist and deal with anybody who might wish to steal, run away or falsify result sheets again in the coming primary election.

According to him: “The PDP does not belong to a single individual, so do not allow anybody to intimidate you in a party you have labored for.

“There will be no more name-dropping and those still hanging around Abuja stealing and falsifying results, will no longer have their way.”

He however commended the bold steps taken by the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to right the wrongs perpetrated by some undemocratic elements in the state.

He assured both the party leadership and his supporters that he was well prepared to lead the party to victory in the general election if elected as the party flag bearer this weekend.

Meanwhile, a cash donation and items worth over 40 million naira were distributed to party members at the weekend by Bar Ugovhinyere. The items included laptops, printers, handsets, and 5000 PDP membership cards.

Ugochinyere said the items were part of his contribution towards rebuilding the party in the Ideato Federal Constituency.

He also attributed the lingering security challenge in the South-East to the perceived sense of marginalization by the people and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt the political option and enter into dialogue with the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and leaders of the South-East to find a lasting solution to the security problem plaguing the region, just as the Federal Government had done with the Niger Delta Militants and the Boko Haram terrorists.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere commended Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for the courage to visit the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention and enjoined other governors of the South-East to emulate his example, instead of trying to effectually please some paymasters in Abuja.