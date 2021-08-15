The Imo State Police Command stressed that three bandits were killed in a gun battle between the hoodlums and the police tactical team.

The police, however, stated that they lost two officers in the confrontation.

In a release made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday and signed by the police spokesman, Michael Abattam, they stressed that the invaders, who were suspected members of IPOB/ESN, tried to gain access into Izombe Police Station and were repelled by the tactical team of the command.

According to the PPRO, he said, “on August 8, 2021, at about 0245 hours, armed bandits, suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, came in their numbers to attack Izombe Police Station but could not gain access to the station due to the swift response of the ever alert Imo Command’s Tactical Teams and Personnel of Operation Restore Peace, who intercepted and repelled the bandits.”

He stressed that the bandits, on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun duel but were subdued, due to the superior fire power of the police.

“They fled into the bush and in the process, three of the bandits were neutralised and their arms, one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol, with two expended cartridges, were recovered from them and taken to the station. Others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack.”

Meanwhile, the tactical teams are presently in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for arrest of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms.