Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have gunned down a suspect linked to the attack on Governor Hope Uzodimma country home and that of the immediate past Attorney-General of the state, Chief Cyprain Akaolisa.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Mike Abatam, made the disclosure while parading the remains of the yet-to-be-identified gunman at the headquarters of the State Police Command.

According to the Police spokesman, the command got an intelligence report on Sunday at about 11:30am that a group of gunmen were on their way to attack a church.

Abatam said the police mobilised and upon arrival, the gunmen engaged the operatives in a gun battle and one of them was killed while the rest escaped with gunshot wounds.

Already efforts are in top gear to nab the fleeing gunmen, who he said sustained gunshot wounds, adding that the public should report anybody that presents such for investigation.

This is even as the command has uncovered a syndicate, which specialised in kidnapping and trafficking of children in the state.

Consequently, three children were rescued unhurt.