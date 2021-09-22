Residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in the Ahiara Mbaise local government area of Imo State have clubbed a fleeing inmate of the Owerri Correctional Centre, Obinwanne Iwu to death for forceful enforcement of sit-at-home order.

Police spokesperson for Imo State, Michael Abattam made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

34 years old Iwu, an alleged member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) had on Monday, September 20, invaded shops with his gang members and demanded people should comply with the suspended sit-at-home order, during which they attacked people and looted shops, and forced traders from doing their legitimate businesses.

Shouting at the top of their voices, Iwu and his gang members insisted “today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit at home order”, an action that did not go down well with the people who resisted it in its entirety.

Apparently irked by their action, people gathered and resisted them, but while other gang members managed to escape, Iwu was beaten and clubbed to death before the police could get to the scene.

“In the pandemonium that ensured, angry mobs in their numbers held the leader of the gang, one Obinwanne Iwu, tied his hands behind, while others flee the scene into hiding. In the process, he was mercilessly beaten to death, before the police patrol team arrived the scene,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, efforts made by the police patrol team to arrest the perpetrators proved abortive as they all fled the scene on sighting the patrol team.

The state police commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini has condemned the act which he described as barbaric, and advised members of the public to always hand over suspects to the police for proper investigation and prosecution, and warned against taking laws into their hands.

Already, he has set up an investigating team from the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID) to commence investigation into the mob action.