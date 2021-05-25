Former Cross River State governor Senator Liyel Imoke has refuted allegations that he collected the sum of N2billion to facilitate the emergence of Prof Ben Ayade as Cross River State governor prior to the 2015 governorship election.

Speaking on the issue, in Calabar weekend, at the PDP stakeholders meeting he convened, Senator Imoke stressed that the meeting was called by leaders of the party in the state to appraise the recent political developments in the state.

Imoke denied every allegation leveled against him regarding gratification of any form to aid the present state governor to emerge as governor of the state in 2015.

The former state governor said that he collected no dime from any one to enable the emergence of present state governor.

Imoke lamented how he had been blamed on several occasions for not giving useful advice to the state governor stressing that he had never been consulted to make any input on any policy of Prof Ben Ayade’s administration.

“I don’t want to compromise interest of Cross River State.

I had been a governor of the state before, if I didn’t serve you people well, you wouldn’t have been here,” he said.

He stressed that he left the structures of the party for the governor because he thought the governor could keep the structures together. Imoke stated that he never at any time intimidated any one when he was the governor of the state.