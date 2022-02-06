The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday warned Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle against instigating the impeachment of the state’s deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, adding that it amounts to direct assault on the people’s will which they would firmly resist.

The PDP which accused Mattawalle of orchestrating and manipulating the state House of Assembly to commence what it called an illegal and undemocratic process of impeachment against Gusau, said the matter was still pending in court.

The party asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to immediately call the governor to order over respect for the principle of Separation of Powers, adding that Mattawalle must be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly was reported Friday to have begun fresh moves to impeach the deputy governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy speaker of the House, Musa Bawa, at Friday’s plenary submitted a document requesting the impeachment of the deputy governor.

Gusau‘s ordeal began after he refused to join Mattawalle to dump PDP for the APC last year.

But reacting to recent moves to remove the deputy governor, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement, said the Assembly was embarking on an illegal process of impeachment because there was a subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Abuja in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/ 650/2021 on the matter.

The party added that flaunting the legal process over the matter portends grave implication for peace and security not only in Zamfara State but the entire North West region as well as the continued sustenance of democracy in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ologunagba said; “It is clear that this panic move by Governor Matawalle is induced by his realisation that the mandate of the PDP which he stole into the APC is at the verge of being recovered through the legal processes of the court and restored to the deputy governor; he (Matawalle), having violated the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in recklessly moving to the APC when there is no division in the PDP.

“Governor Matawalle should note that the people of Zamfara State are solidly with the deputy governor, who enjoys large political following in the state as the custodian of the PDP mandate after Matawalle’s infamous defection to the APC.

“As such, any action against the deputy governor amounts to a direct assault on the will of the people which they will firmly resist.

“Any attempt therefore to strip the deputy governor of the mandate of the people on the grounds of baseless and unfounded allegations is a recipe for serious crisis that can result in the complete breakdown of law and order in the state,” the party said.