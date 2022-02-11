Zamfara State House of Assembly has directed the state commissioner for justice and attorney-general to set up an investigative panel into the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The House during its plenary yesterday unanimously agreed that the deputy governor be investigated for breaching sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The development came barely 24 hours after the House served all its members with the notice of impeachment of the deputy governor

Eighteen of the 22 members of the Assembly voted in favour of the motion.

The only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Zurmi East constituency, Salihu Usman, was also not present at the plenary session.

The lawmakers accused the deputy governor of abuse of office, saying he had breached sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c) of the Constitution.

