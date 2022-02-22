The seven-man panel probing the Zamfara State deputy governor, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has begun sitting in Gusau, with the deputy governor absent. The panel was constituted by the state chief judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, following the resolutions of the state House of Assembly to probe Gusau for alleged gross misconduct. Gusau was absent at the sitting and had no counsel to represent him.

The secretary to the panel, Barrister Ashiru Tsafe, confirmed to the fact-finding committee that he served Gusau with all the notices on his appearance before the committee via electronic, email address, Whatsapp and also submitted scan copies of the delivery report.

Counsel to the complainant, Barr. Nasiru Jangebe, presented seven witnesses for cross-examination before the panel.

The first witness, one Abubakar Mohammed, a 49-year-old who is the director-general and secretary to the state executive council identified all the documents he presented to the panel.

One of the documents he presented was the notice of meetings served to the deputy governor. After careful checks of all the documents, Abubakar Mohammed, was let off by the panel.

At the time of filling this report, one Kabiru Mohammed, 50, who is also the permanent secretary office of the deputy governor was testifying before the panel.

He told the panel that Gusau who doubles as the chairman of the state economic team had never directed him to call for a meeting.

Gusau, according to him, was the only authority that could permit for a meeting to hold.

The first sitting of the seven-man panel to investigate all allegations leveled against the Zamfara State deputy governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau is coming less than 24 hours after the deputy governor at a press conference in Abuja said he has no confidence in the committee.

Another witness, a retired permanent secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mainsara Bakura, declared that on assumption of office in November 2020 he met a tradition that three cheques are usually issued at the end of every month regarding how the finances of the office of the deputy governor are expended.

Bakura who stated this when he appeared for cross-examination before the panel said for the period he stayed in that office as the permanent secretary November 2020 to November 2021 he hardly sees the deputy governor to discuss office matters.

“I only communicate to the deputy governor through telephone and even on telephone it was very rear. But if he wants to talk to me, he calls at his will or ask his ADC to call me,” Bakura added.

“Sometime I tried reaching out to him even on phone but the deputy governor is not accessible, I only saw him on television attending party activities somewhere out of Zamfara”.

Regarding financial instructions, Bakura said the deputy governor usually gave him oral directives, and he has no option than to comply.

When asked if oral approvals to spend government money is valid by law, he said it was a standing instruction he met and as chief accounting officer he abides by it.

But he noted that he was not comfortable with the oral approvals that he usually received from Mr Mahadi Aliyu.

The panel has the following as members; Justice Halidu Tanko Sabo (rtd) Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN), Hussaini Zakariya’u (SAN). Others are Amina Tanimu Marafa, Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari Rabah while Barrister Ashiru Tsafe serves as the secretary.