In the second of a series of broad public initiatives, otherwise referred to as the NIPP phase II, designed to bolster the electric power sector in Nigeria by ensuring that the ten NIPP gas-fired plants developed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) are privatised so that the proceeds can be used to invest in power projects in other parts of the country not captured under the first phase of NIPP, especially the Northern region where NIPP plants are not located, the federal government of in 2013 announced the privatisation of the gas-fired plants. The power plants in question were developed with government funds pursuant to the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), a programme launched in 2004 in order to urgently address serious shortfalls in Nigeria’s electric generating capacity and leverage the country’s tremendous natural gas reserves.

The Phase II projects unlike the Phase I is chiefly hydro powered power plants. The revenue that’ll be gotten from the 80% equity of NIPP generation assets to be sold off will be ploughed back into the joint coffers of the fnederal, state and local governments and reinvested in the NIPP phase II.

After receiving over 100 expressions of interest for the NIPP power plants then, NDPHC and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) published the list of prequalified bidders on August 19.

The privatisation of the NIPP power plants has been structured as the sale of an 80% ownership interest in each of ten generating companies, or “GenCos,” each of which is a special purpose Nigerian company formed to own and operate one of the ten NIPP power plants. The NDPHC will hold the remaining 20% interest in each of the GenCos following privatisation. All of the power plants, most of which are open-cycle but capable of conversion to combined-cycle, will be completed prior to closing of the acquisition. At completion, the NIPP power plants are by their original mandate to collectively add over 5,000 MW of gas-fired generating capacity to the Nigerian grid of which at the moment it is doing over 4, 000MW.

The coming of the NIPP was a patriotic plan to confront Nigeria’s huge energy crisis and to end it. The National Council of State (NCS) and the National Assembly approved an initial funding of $2.5 billion for the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) from the Excess Crude Oil Account. The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was thereafter incorporated as a limited liability company to serve as the legal vehicle to hold the NIPP assets.

In a bid to bridge the efficiency gap along the power value chain, the original focus of the NIPP to build ten gas-fired generating plants became expanded to include building transmission and distribution facilities. To this day, apart from the gas-fired plants that are over 80 per cent completed, NDPHC has completed various transmission and distribution projects across the country.

Though this idea of build-and-privatise under NIPP by NDPHC have been commended by many stakeholders who believe that improving the efficiency of the power sector would not have been possible in the near future without the NIPP initiative, many challenges have possed threat to its success, prominent among which is inability of the private investors to pay and take over some of the projects so that the proceeds can be ploughed back into executing the NIPP phase II.

Speaking with journalists recently, the managing director/CEO of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, said the success of NIPP phase II can only happen when the phase I projects are successfully privatised because it is the proceeds from there that would reinvested.

He said, “Phase 2 cannot come until I am privatised; if I am not privatised, I don’t even have money. Now what I do is that whatever money I get from the market, I plough back into the sector by way of distribution projects. The first phase of the generation project which are sited near gas sources in the Niger Delta area is to contribute 5, 000MW. When we sell, we now use the proceeds to develop power infrastructure up North, taking into account the available resources in terms of renewables-solar, hydro, etc. we are working on solar at utility scale Solar Home Systems (SHS).

“Even without getting the money, we are already working on something, and I am hoping that in the next one, two years we will develop at 50MW of utility scale solar where we have few solar resources, by that I mean Northeast, Northwest.

“We are also working on improving the networks, to improve the power quality up North; we have a number of projects already on ground and we are working on more. But the more holistic approach would have if we are able to privatise these power projects. So we doing as much as we are getting money from the market now, from electricity generated.

He said when he came on board, quite a number of distribution projects that were done were not taken.

“That is part of what I met on the ground; a number of the early distribution projects done, perhaps it is part of the legacy issues, were not energised or were not taken over. “What we are doing is engaging the distribution companies, working with them to ensure that these assets are taken over by them. When we came we had to rehabilitate, and after that we had the approval to hand them over.

“We have injection substation in Lafia, another in Asaba, Nasarawa and Delta states respectrively. The one in Lafia has been taken over by Abuja DisCo. Now we don’t do such projects without consultion with the distribution companies to be sure that they will take over the project.

The NIPP projects also face some political risks. Political risk remains high, as localised ethnic violence has led numerous energy companies to exit Nigeria or focus on more remote offshore areas. Although power projects are generally perceived to be less susceptible to political violence — insofar as local communities that benefit directly from increased access to electricity are less inclined to disrupt it — gas-fired power generation is inextricably linked to the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, and gas supply infrastructure remains a key target of those seeking to attack foreign oil companies.