BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The African Economic Congress (AEC) has said Africa’s ability to finance the 2063 agenda and also manage the Post COVID-19 economic recovery process largely depends on the implementation of home-grown interventions and utilization of Africa’s resources.

The Congress also said agricultural sector is key to Africa’s economic transformation. “By developing this sector, abundant resources can be provided to finance the 2063 African union agenda and curb unemployment, food shortage, malnutrition and extreme poverty,” the AEC said in a communique that was issued at the end of the 2nd edition of the annual 3-day African Economic Congress organized by the African Economic and Investment. The event was held virtually.

The organization said African Union leadership needs to come up with policies and systems to guide the continent and its people to find solutions to the continent’s challenges and the development needs.

It said African leaders need to take more steps to develop its youth population. By improving the learning curriculum in response to the future needs of the youth, we can forge a path for more youth representation in leadership for the future.

“Africa must move for self-reliance in the coming years. By harnessing and leveraging her abundant resources (both human and material), we can drive economic transformation and build a self-reliant continent.

“Governments should create policies with incentives and an enabling environment for the private sector to engage and invest for economic growth.

“Africans must be educated on the technical know-how to improve agriculture on the continent.

Governments must increase the yearly allocated budget for agriculture and promote private sector engagement to avoid inadequate funding,” it stated.

The AEC noted that to increase the level of value addition of food exports, there must be an investment in innovation and technology around local processing and infrastructure building, adding that digital literacy skills, critical thinking skills, technical skills, soft skills, entrepreneurial skills, and certification programs should be incorporated into the learning curriculum in all levels of education to produce self-reliant and employable graduates.

“Broadband connectivity must be improved upon to support interactive online learning and teaching,” the AEC said.

Experts who gathered at the virtual congress agreed that financial regulators must start investing massively into infrastructure and regulatory skills that pertain to digital financial services. The also opined that there must be the recapitalization of insurance companies in Africa to enhance their capacity to support large transactions across all sectors.

According to the AEC, participation of women in political leadership must be increased to influence the implementation of gender-sensitive policies and equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs must be prioritized to enhance socio-economic inclusion.

It said African governments across the continent must invest in home-made products as a means of fast-tracking development. Also, prioritise research as a tool for sustainable development on the continent.