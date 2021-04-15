bY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the need for Nigeria to effectively implement existing laws in order to promote Justice and peaceful coexistence.

Osinbajo noted that Nigeria in the last ten years has enacted various laws for the good governance of the country but has failed or neglected to implement them.

The VP, who spoke at the launch of the 2021 Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (PILP) Pro Bono Week with the theme ‘Digitisation of access to justice’, described the 10 years leading to 2021 as the country’s ‘decade of law-making’ in terms of access to justice.

He said that the decade had witnessed a raft of legislation geared at improving the criminal justice system and enabling better access to justice.

Osinbajo maintained that implementing these laws is “the only way” Nigeria can gradually attain a dream justice system, which will in turn promote peaceful coexistence.

The VP, who was represented at the virtual event by the Deputy Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ade Ipaye, noted that there was no perfect justice system in the world, but Nigeria must keep striving.

“Can the progress be faster? Yes, but we all must also learn to appreciate how far we have gone while sustaining that determination to go farther.”

“If I were to describe the decade 2011 to 2021, in terms of access to justice, I would call it ‘a decade of law-making.’” Osinbajo said.

Justifying his claim, he identified several laws passed within the period.

Osinbajo said: “In 2011, a new Legal Aid Act came into force. In 2015, we got the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. That same year, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act was enacted…

“In August 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari also signed the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill into law. Aside from the obvious changes of name from Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, there are several other significant developments brought about by that legislation.

In her welcome address the chairman of PILP’s board, Senator Daisy Danjuma said this year’s events focus on a wide variety of issues in the access to justice space.

She stated these included the growing use of technology to enhance pro bono services particularly as a result of the pandemic, prison congestion, new developments in tackling sexual and gender-based violence and providing legal assistance to small business owners of limited means.