BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

Worried over the bad effects of malnutrition in the state, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called for an urgent implementation of the state’s policy on food and nutrition.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu who made the call at the nutrition policy dialogue organised by the Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) in collaboration with Lagos State Committee on Food and Nutrition, said approval and implementation of the state’s policy on food and nutrition, coupled with strategic plan of action for communication, would help to address food insecurity in the state.

Represented by the medical director, Massey Street Children Hospital, Dr. Cecilia Mabogunje, she said, an estimated two million Nigerian children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

While saying only two out of every 10 children affected are probably at reach with treatment, she added that seven per cent of women of childbearing age also suffer from acute malnutrition.

Worst still, there is no significant changes in the prevalence rate as revealed by the Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2003, 2008 and 2013, said Mrs. Sanwo-Olu adding that Wasting among under-five children was 11.4 per cent in 2017, with Nigeria having the second highest burden of Stunting children in the world, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF report.

To reverse the trend, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said the development of Lagos State policy of food and nutrition, which has the goal of attaining optimal status for all residents in the state with particular emphasis on the most vulnerable group such as children, adolescents, women, elderly and those with special nutritional needs, is a step in the right direction.

“The state’s policy on food and nutrition, and the multi-sectoral plan of action for nutrition at the moment are awaiting approval of the State Executive Council. I must say, I prefer the outline with the action plan in the documents as the aptly created comprehensive framework and roadmap to address the problem of malnutrition in the state,” she added.