No fewer than 18 governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State have threatened to quit the party with their supporters if Governor Simon Lalong goes ahead to impose his anointed candidate on them.

The aspirants maintained that the only condition that would make them remain in the APC is if due process is allowed in selection of the candidate to fly the party’s flag emerged from the May governorship primaries.

The chairman/convener of the Forum of APC Governorship Aspirants, Chief Amon Gizo, who addressed journalists in Jos, the state capital, insisted that any attempt by Governor Lalong, the party hierarchy to impose a candidate on them and the people of the state would be met with serious resistance.

According to Gizo, “The press conference is necessitated by what looked like rumour but has been evident by the body language of the state governor Simon Lalong with members of his family, wife and brothers, father in-law, Mr. Cyril Tsenyil, the accountant-general of the state ,Mr. Festus Fuanter, the deputy national secretary of APC anchored by the member representing Pankshin Kanke Kanam Federal Constituency Hon. Yusuf Ademu Gagdi by imposing a member of the party in the person of Dr. Nentawe Yilwada which is unacceptable.”

Gizo further stressed, “We believe this act of subverting democracy has the express approval of the governor just to deny the people’s choice and foist unpopular candidates that will cause misfortune to the party as the preferred candidate.”

He explained that since the matter became open in the public domain the governor had remained silent over it adding that this means silence is consent as he has the authority to caution all the perpetrators.

The APC governorship aspirants also said they had unanimously resolved that before the governorship primaries they would present to the party a consensus candidate among them who had the quality to win at the general election against other parties’ candidates.

The list of those who are members of the forum include the deputy governor, Sonnie Tyoden, Prof Dakas Dakas, Mr. Sunday Biggs, Dr Patrick Dakum and 14 other governorship aspirants who signed the attendance sheet of the meeting.