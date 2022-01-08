The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against reintroduction of excise duties by the federal government.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said allowing the government to reintroduce excise duties would have spiral effects and lead to a number of job losses in the country.

Wabba said, “One of the reasons we advanced was that the reintroduction of excise duties on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sugary drinks will impose immense hardships on ordinary Nigerians who easily keep hunger at bay with a bottle of soft drink and maybe a loaf of bread.

“Our concern is the mass hunger that would result from the slightest increase in the retail price of soft drinks owing to imposition of excise duties as it would be priced beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

“Congress was also alerted by the complaint of manufacturers of soft drinks in Nigeria that the reintroduction would lead to very sharp decline in sales, forced reduction in production capacity, and a certain roll back in investments with the certainty of job losses and possibly shut down of manufacturing plants.’’

Describing the new imposition as anti-economic advancement, he said, “Nigerians would recall that this was also the complaint of tyre manufacturing companies such as Dunlop and Michelin which was overlooked by government until the two companies relocated to neighbouring Ghana. A similar situation is playing out with the soft drinks manufacturing sub-sector.”

