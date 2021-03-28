Following the outcome of a three-day seminar organised by ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown, Sierra Leone from the March 23-25 , 2021, Members of the Parliament have voted and adopted several recommendations aimed at improving and collecting arrears of contributions by Member States regarding the Community Levy.

The report of the seminar on the involvement of ECOWAS Members of Parliament in monitoring the implementation of the Protocol on the Community Levy was unanimously adopted in Freetown on Thursday March 25, 2021, with some amendments.

The aforesaid levy is intended to generate much needed revenue in order to enable ECOWAS to sufficiently finance its institutions and projects targeted at fostering the integration process by improving the socio-economic livelihoods of the people in the subregion.

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Mohammed Sidie Tunis, in his closing remarks said that in light of hours of deliberations led by seasoned facilitators, “the benefits derived are enormous and that the seminar has achieved its objectives”, aimed at improving and collecting arrears of contributions from Member States regarding the Community Levy.

He said, the seminar was intended to give Members of ECOWAS Parliament a clear role relating to the monitoring and implementation of the dictates of the Protocol relevant to the Community Levy regarding the collection of 0.5 percent of import duty from third countries outside the subregion.

He said, the ECOWAS Parliament, following the status of the implementation of the Community Levy by Member States would do follow-up to countries in arrears of contributions and encourage others to improve on collection and remittance to the ECOWAS Commission so as to enable ECOWAS to effectively and efficiently finance its institutions and projects within the subregion.

Some of the recommendations adopted include the challenges arising from COVID-19 , how they have impacted mobilisation rate negatively to about 30 percent over the past two years; the collection of revenue from the Community Levy and cognisant of the need to mobilise resources required to finance the Community Budget. On this, Members of Parliament recognised the urgent need for each national delegation to be involved in the effective implementation relating to the Protocol.

Members of ECOWAS Parliament who are nationals of Member States are also asked to capitalise on the provision of the rules of procedure at the national level to engage the Ministries in charge of Community Levy in order to discuss not only recoveries, but also effective implementation of the said protocol.

Members are also tasked in the area of raising awareness and advocacy in their respective States; and national delegations should monitor the recovery of the products and actual disbursement of the amounts recovered in their countries and report to Parliament when country reports are presented at the next Session of ECOWAS Parliament.

However, issues around sanctions for non-compliance are left to be determined by the Authority of Heads of State and Government.