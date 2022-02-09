Ports form a vital link in the overall trading chain and a key factor for a nation to achieve internationally competitive advantage and economic development.

It is high time for the nation’s seaports to be positioned to generate greater efficiency and, ultimately, make them the leading ports in Africa.

Manufacturers have said constraints at the ports and policy inconsistencies are among the critical issues threatening the supply chains of their businesses.

The president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide Udeagbala, observed with dismay the unabating bottlenecks at the nation’ ports which have been hindering manufactures quest to be a maritime hub in West Africa.

He stated that, “our members still encounter man-made delays in processing the clearance of their goods at the ports. We call for the opening of more sea ports in the country and the simplification of clearing procedures.

“In consonance with one of recommendations of the World Customs Organisation, we demand for the establishment of the Customs and Excise Appeal Tribunal to act as ombudsman in the resolution of disputes arising from imports and exports at the ports.”

Speaking, the director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, harped on the provision of adequate port facilities and removal of traffic gridlock around the ports.

Ajayi-Kadir noted that the poor state of Tin Can and Apapa Ports’ facilities in Lagos State and the menace of traffic gridlock in that axis constitute major impediments to manufacturing activities and trade facilitation and remained enormous cost in time and money for import and export.

He urged government to take immediate steps to remove this menace and suggested that representatives of the OPSN be included in the constitution of the members of the Taskforce on the Lagos Ports.

To him, “there should be a structured platform where stakeholders (public and private sectors) will be able to assess the level of implementation, demand full compliance, provide vital information and evidence on the direct impact of this initiative. Clearly, this will engender more creativity in proferring solutions and ensure the buy-in of all major stakeholders.”

The CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated recently that there is an urgent need to ease the cargo clearing processes at the country’s ports, which, he identified, as a major component of ease of doing business that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has expressed commitment.

Yusuf suggested the reduction of the number of agencies involved in cargo clearing at our ports and the need to deploy technology to aid the customs clearing process, especially the use of scanner that is particularly very important.

“It is a sad commentary that the largest economy in Africa has been examining cargo and containers physically and manually for the past few years. The effect of this on the cost of import has been humongous. The interest payment on the import, demurrage charges arising from delays, the extra charges by shipping companies, the additional charges by the truck drivers, all of these have put a lot of burden on investors and citizens. We should expedite action on the single window system in order to minimise human interface at the ports,” he pointed out?

He also emphasised the urgent need to review the current call up system with a view to making it efficient and less vulnerable to corruption and extortion, saying “We need to put a credible independent dispute resolution system in place in order to resolve dispute between the custom service and importers.

“The involvement of the police in the clearance of cargo should be discontinued. We should compel shipping companies and terminal operators to increase efficiency in their processes and provide the needed cargo handling equipment to expedite the clearance of cargo.

“If the Apapa traffic gridlock continues, our international trade process stands the risk of being completely paralysed. The Apapa corridor accounts for an estimated 70 per cent of international merchandise trade-imports and exports. Therefore, this portends disturbing signals for the outlook for Nigeria’s participation in the AFCFTA. It is impossible to undertake any meaningful trade without an efficient maritime logistics chain,” he stressed.